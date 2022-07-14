Derry City's European run ends after defeat to Riga

Derry City’s European campaign came to an end on Thursday after a frustrating 2-0 defeat to Riga in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Gabriel Ramos’s brace did the damage in Latvia, as Derry exited Europe at the first hurdle for the fifth time in a row. Trailing 2-0 from the first-leg, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Ruaidhrí Higgins' side, who wasted two golden opportunities to pull a goal back early in the first-half.

Higgins made two changes from the first-leg defeat. Danny Lafferty and James Akintunde replaced Ronan Boyce and the suspended Matty Smith, who was badly missed.

With a €300,000 cheque on the line, the visitors began the game brightly in front of 300 travelling supporters. The ball fell to Akintunde from an early corner, but the striker couldn’t sort his feet out to convert the chance.

Riga’s first chance of the evening came from a free-kick. The whipped cross was met by Douglas Bergqvist, but the defender headed over Brian Maher’s bar.

The Candystripes had two glorious chances in the space of two minutes to level the tie. Danny Lafferty was played through but crashed his effort into the side netting. Akintunde went one on one with the Riga goalkeeper immediately after and dragged his effort a whisker wide of the post. The striker put his head in his hands, and knew the chance simply had to go in.

Having started brightly, Derry’s intensity faded, and they went behind on the half-hour mark. Ngonda Muzinga’s cut-back found Gabriel Ramos charging forward, and the Brazilian produced a devastating finish into the top corner.

Brandon Kavanagh almost capitalised on Nils Purins loose pass minutes later but sent his shot just over, before Maher was equal to Mikael Soisalo’s close-range effort. Oleksandr Filippov went inches from adding a second for the hosts, but the Ukrainian dragged his shot wide, as Derry struggled with the pressure.

Ngonda weaved through Derry’s defence five minutes after the restart, but Maher stood strongly and saved. Patching was inches from cutting the deficit on the hour mark but saw his curling shot crack the crossbar, after a terrific cross by Lafferty.

That was as close as Derry came in a flat second-half performance though. Jamie McGonigle was introduced to try lift City, but the tie was firmly put to bed on 75 minutes, as Ramos’ stunning strike hit the top corner.

RIGA – Purins; Jurkovskis, Korotkovs, Bergqvist, Ngonda; Kendyshi (Rugins 84), Aurelio, Pestos (Soisalo 15); Ramos (Petersons 82), Filippov (Yurchenko 45), Vakulko (Tutu 83).

DERRY: Maher; Lafferty (McLaughlin 60), S McEleney (Graydon 72), Toal (Coll 85), McJannett; Dummigan, P McEleney; Thomson, Patching, Kavanagh (Duffy 72); Akintunde (McGonigle 60).

REF: Jan Machálek.