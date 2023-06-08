Derry City forward Colm Whelan out for season with second ACL injury

Derry City's Colm Whelan is tackled by Shamrock Rovers' Neil Farrugia at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry last month. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Derry City forward Colm Whelan will miss the rest of the 2023 season after suffering a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the space of 12 months.

After sustaining his first ACL injury in May 2022 while at UCD, former Ireland U-21 cap Whelan signed for the Candystripes last November and enjoyed a dream debut scoring against Cork City in April.

The Kilkenny native made it back-to-back goals against St Patrick's Athletic the following week, but saw his comeback cut short days later after he was stretchered off against Shamrock Rovers last month.

The club have now confirmed that Whelan has suffered another dreaded ACL injury and will be sidelined again for the remainder of the Premier Division campaign.

"A hard one to take but wishing you all the best in recovery," said the club on Twitter.

Whelan's latest setback is a blow to Derry City this term, with the news coming days after manager Ruaidhrí Higgins saw captain Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy and Cameron Dummigan all leave the pitch injured in last Monday's 4-1 defeat at St Patrick's Athletic.

Derry sit in second, four points off leaders Shamrock Rovers ahead of tomorrow's home clash with fourth-placed Bohemians, in the final game before the summer break.