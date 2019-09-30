Derby reveal full extent of Richard Keogh's injury as scan confirms serious knee damage

Ireland defender Richard Keogh is unlikely to return to action until the back end of 2020, after scans revealed the extent of the knee injury he suffered in a car crash last week.

Keogh and his Derby team-mates took part in what was described as a 'team-building' night out that ended in near tragedy, as the Ireland centre-back was seriously injured in an incident that saw his team-mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence charged with drink driving.

Now it has been confirmed that Keogh may not play again for up to 15 months after scans confirmed he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and his medial collateral ligament in the collision.

With his Derby contract set to expire in the summer of 2021, Keogh's future at the club and in the game as a whole must now be in doubt, as he will be 34 when he attempts to make his comeback next year.

Wreckage of car in Richard Keogh crash Pic: derbyshire roads policing unit

Bennett and Lawrence trained with their Derby team-mates on Monday and are in contention to play in Wednesday's Championship game against Barnsley, with stand-in Derby skipper Curtis Davis suggesting his team-mates need to make amends for their huge error of judgement.

"Right now we're going to be under a massive spotlight. It's about keeping the lads together," said Davis, who has assumed the captain's armband from Keogh.

"We can't disown anyone, we need to keep everyone in and make sure everyone is doing the right things and we start building and moving on with football.

"I'm not condoning it, but I have to stand by them and help them to pay back to the fans and to the community. As players, we need to get round them to make sure they're doing that and they can be part of our squad, and allow the fans to get that feeling back to them."

Bennett and Lawrence are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on October 15 on drink drive charges.

Online Editors