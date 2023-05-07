Derby County expect summer move for Ireland star Jason Knight after missing out on playoffs

Derby County are braced for a summer of offers for Ireland star Jason Knight after a defeat on the final day of the regular season in League One condemned the Rams to another year in the third tier.

Derby and their five-strong Irish contingent of Knight, Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick, James Collins and Eiran Cashin needed something from the last game of the campaign, away to Sheffield Wednesday.

However, a 1-0 loss at Hillsborough means Derby finish outside the playoff places, as Ipswich and Plymouth go straight up while Wednesday, Barnsley, Bolton and Peterborough contest the playoffs.

It’s a poor finish to the season for the Rams, who now face a fight to retain Knight. It’s believed that the club have an option for another 12 months arising from the most recent contract that he signed, but the ex-Cabinteely player, although loyal to Derby, is aware another season of League One football would damage his chances at international level. Offers from Premier League and Championship clubs for Knight is inevitable.

“We have played well in patches this season, but if I am being brutally honest, we threw it away a bit,” said Cork native Hourihane after Sunday’s loss to Wednesday.

"Over the course of the last few months, we had a good few chances to cement that playoff place and it went down to the last day, but it wasn’t to be.

"Whoever is fortunate to be here next year, we need to be ready, the size of this club and the demands that the fans have, we shouldn’t be in this league, but we are.”

The season ended in disappointment for the former League of Ireland contingent at MK Dons as they are relegated, dooming Warren O’Hora, Darragh Burns, Dawson Devoy and Conor Grant to fourth-tier football next season. They could only draw 0-0 with Burton Albion and finish one point behind Cambridge United.

Morecambe, who have Irish players Ryan Delaney and Courtney Duffus on the books, are also relegated, as are Forest Green Rovers.