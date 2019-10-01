Derby County condemn vandalism of Richard Keogh billboard outside Pride Park stadium

Derby County have slammed the vandalism of a billboard which features Ireland defender Richard Keogh after the Rams captain sustained knee injuries in a car crash last week.

The billboard, which shows Derby skipper Keogh was defaced to mock the potentially career-ending injuries as a result of what the club has called an "alcohol-related" incident.

The board outside the club's Pride Park stadium had shown him holding a trophy aloft but this was replaced with a picture of a pint of beer.

A club spokesman confirmed the billboard featuring Keogh had now been removed.

The club said in a statement to the DerbyshireLive website: "We can't condone this behaviour and equally we understand the sensitivity around this after what happened last week."

Yesterday, it was reported Keogh damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and his medial collateral ligament, potentially keeping him out of action for 15 months.

Fellow Rams players Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were charged with drink driving following the crash which saw a Range Rover and a Mercedes collide.

Lawrence, 25, and Bennett, 23, were arrested at the scene.

Lawrence and Bennett are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday October 15.

