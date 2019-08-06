Derby chairman confirms Wayne Rooney is close to signing a deal to return to English football

Wayne Rooney has flown into a London airport as he edges closer to a return to English football as Derby player-coach.

Derby chairman Mel Morris has told talkSPORT that his club has held talks with former England captain Rooney and his agent Paul Stretford over a return to his homeland and he could be part of Phillip Cocu's playing squad and coaching staff in time for this weekend's home game against Swansea.

"We understood he was keen to come back to the UK and of course we looked at it and decided if we could do something on the back of that," said Morris.

"The key to me was the conversation that he had with Phillip Cocu. That was critical to the interest Wayne has had.

"It’s never done until it’s done but obviously we’re focused and keen to get it over the line this morning. I’m sure once people hear news of this, which was unfortunate, you are inevitably going to get interest. I’m confident that it is something we can get done but you never know until it is done.

"Why wouldn’t you want a player with his background? His career has been phenomenal, he’s shown his leadership qualities in the USA and who wouldn’t want the chance to sign him.

"I can guarantee Cocu is as excited as I am. We’ve maintained all the way we’ve wanted to comply with FFP regulations and we see nothing in this deal that would change our stance."

Rooney is England and Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer and he looks set to leave Major League Soccer side DC United with two years still left on his contract.

