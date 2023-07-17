‘Denise herself says there is really good hopes’ – Vera Pauw upbeat on O’Sullivan fitness ahead of World Cup opener

Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan takes a walk near their team hotel in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Denise O’Sullivan is on course to join Ireland in making her World Cup bow as she began the tentative steps back to what Irish medics hope will be a full recovery after the shin injury she sustained in last Friday’s abandoned friendly against Colombia.

As the Cork midfielder returned to the scene of the fraught drama for the first time since then, she began the gradual process of allowing herself to run on the injured left leg, with Ireland hopeful that she can begin contact work as the week progresses, her target the World Cup opener against hosts Australia taking place on Thursday night in Sydney.

Denise O'Sullivan on course to be fit for World Cup opener

“We are trying to get the boot off today and then she will start, if that is possible and we think it is, because we had the boot on to calm things down, that is the key thing,” said boss Vera Pauw before Ireland began their training session in Meakin Park.

“It is not because she cannot walk but to calm it down, so the bleeding stops and the food she is starting to take into the body.

“And then she will start, if that is possible, with the band, we will see this afternoon her stability and then we will see if she can run.

“We don’t know if Thursday is too soon, I would tell you but we don’t know. There are really good hopes and Denise herself says there is really good hopes.

“It is going according to what we hoped would happen, so it is the same. The hope is the same, but it is according to what we hoped.

“Step by step in this case. Denise is fit, she is extremely fit, that helps. From there, we see what step is next and what step is next, but it is about can she handle it? Then we build up to the match.

“We need to find out at training how well she runs. If she gets off the boot fine, if she passes stability, fine.”

O’Sullivan suffered no prolonged lasting effects as she spent the last 48 hours in recovery since the damaging tackle by Lorena Bedoya in Friday’s fractious affair, with Pauw seeking to draw a line under the issue, despite the widespread mocking anger online after the tackle was released by Colombian media.

“If it was very frustrating, we would have come out with it,” said Pauw when asked why Ireland did not release any footage to justify their decision to call a halt to the game after just 23 minutes.

“We know that it was the total atmosphere and this was not the only incident. That is what we know. And the tackle is over the ball and on the ankle, the ball was away and it was on the ankle. And not even a hand lower, she would have been out of the World Cup, for sure. And it was deliberate.

“We have dealt with it very professionally, I am proud of that still, the way we dealt with it. I am proud of myself, that we protected the players, that I had the guts to protect the players.

“And I think they have learnt from it, and their staff again was really calm. They were not trying to get on us, they were not trying to turn emotions around. We had very good contact.”

Australian players react to Ireland's abandoned friendly against Colombia

Across from the Ireland team hotel at the Queensland Athletics Stadium, Australian seem prepared for O’Sullivan’s availability but were keen to focus on their own form, announced impressively in last Friday’s 1-0 win against a France side that swatted aside Ireland last month.

“In terms of what happened the other night, that impacts the Irish team but doesn’t necessarily impact our preparation,” said defender Clare Hunt.

“It’s terrible a game has to be abandoned for that reason. Ireland have always had physicality, they always will and we are preparing in the same way we know it’s their strength and we’re working to nullify that any way we can. We are a physical and transitional team also and it will be a good battle.

“I can vouch for the fact that Ireland have world-class players in the likes of Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe. We recognise their strengths in terms of their defensive block and we’ve also found ways we can obviously capitalise on their weaknesses.

“What we are focusing on is our squad now and our capacity against Ireland’s current squad so the result in 2021 is not something that we’re focused on. It’s only Thursday.”

Her veteran partner Alanna Kennedy also hoped that O’Sullivan’s presence could be felt at this World Cup, despite her obvious threat to the hosts.

“Firstly, I hope she’s okay, because you don’t want to see any players injured at the moment, especially right before the start of the World Cup.

“But yeah, obviously she is a big player for them. But for us, whether she plays or whether someone else replaces her, it doesn’t change anything for us and our game-plan will stay the same. Our focus is on ourselves.”