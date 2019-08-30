Dendoncker calls for calm heads as Wolves progress in Europa League

Midfielder Leander Dendoncker has urged Wolves to remain humble after reaching the Europa League group stage.

They will play Besiktas, Braga and Bratislava in Group K in their first European campaign since 1980.

A 5-3 aggregate win over Torino in the play-off – sealed with Thursday’s 2-1 victory – kept their dreams alive.

Dendoncker scored Wolves’ second at Molineux but despite their European success he wants them to keep calm.

“Now we have to keep a low profile, as we do always, and just take it game by game,” said the Belgium international.

“I think we can be a very tough team to play against but we have to keep on doing our own work.

“We were very happy but not too much because we have an important game ahead on Sunday.

“We can be very happy with what we’ve done so far in the Europa League. We go to the group stages now and I think that’s a huge accomplishment.

“I think it’s a good thing (to play more matches), that’s why we are football players. There’s a lot of games to come and we’ll have to recover well and we will need everybody in the squad.”

Dendoncker capped Wolves’ 2-1 win after Andrea Belotti had briefly levelled on the night for the visitors.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring in the first half with his sixth goal in six qualifying games.

They travel to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday for their 10th game of the season.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has praised his players for their work ethic after their hectic start to the season.

He said: “The boys have been amazing. (Conor) Coady played all the minutes, (Willy) Boly played all the minutes, it’s fantastic.

“You see on the pitch the reaction is fantastic, the people that come in give everything they have.

“The boys tried to adapt with the shape and circumstances, dealing with the physicality, air balls, set pieces.”

PA Media