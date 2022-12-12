Deluded England are as far away as ever from a major title breakthrough

England are losers. They’ve been losers for the past 56 years and they’ll probably be losers for 56 more.

Because in order to put things right, you first need to address what’s gone wrong. And England are comically incapable of admitting they’ve got anything wrong.

Witness the way their quarter-final defeat by France is being hailed as an outstanding performance which enhanced the reputation of England’s players and promises great things for the future.

Jesus wept.

What England faced on Saturday night was a half-strength French team. Injuries had shorn it of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, three of France’s best four players (the other being Kylian Mbappe).

First-choice centre-back Presnel Kimpembe has also missed the tournament along with reigning Bundesliga player of the season Christopher Nkunku. Number one left-back Lucas Hernandez limped off for good in the first game.

​The decimated French have been forced into a frantic reshuffle. Antoine Griezmann has been press-ganged into an unfamiliar midfield role, the inexperienced duo of Dayot Upamecano and Aurelien Tchouameni deployed in central defensive and midfield positions, ancient warrior Olivier Giroud wheeled out for one last stand and Hernandez replaced by his less talented brother Theo.

Didier Deschamps’ achievement in steering France to the last four is remarkable in the circumstances.

Imagine Gareth Southgate being forced to plan without Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, John Stones, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford. Or England having had to face Pogba, Kante and Benzema on Saturday night.

England could not have hoped for more favourable circumstances in which to meet France. They still couldn’t beat them. But all those French absentees were hardly mentioned as praise was lavished on the losing team.

English football cannot bear much reality. So often there’s an excuse for defeat. If it’s not Maradona handling the ball, it’s Frank Lampard’s goal not being given in a 4-1 defeat or David Beckham being sent off or Ronald Koeman not being sent off or Ronaldinho scoring against them by accident.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio is the latest to bear the brunt of English self-pity. They claim to have been ‘robbed’ though he awarded them two penalties. Maybe it’s a cultural thing. The disciples of Brexit also insist they’re being foiled at every turn by sneaky foreigners. They’ll no more admit their idea was a bad one than the England fans will admit their team just isn’t good enough.

Even the European Championship final against Italy when an England team playing at home failed against a side so undistinguished it subsequently failed to qualify for the World Cup went largely unexamined.

The hullabaloo over social media abuse was a convenient smokescreen for those who just couldn’t handle the truth.

Our neighbours suffer from premature redemption. It’s an embarrassing condition. Wins over Iran, Wales and Senegal were enough to have Harry Maguire declaring England were poised to win the World Cup, Southgate saying they’d “nail” France and pundits canonising the likes of Phil Foden as one of the all-time greats.

England’s perpetual conviction that major tournament success is imminent makes them resemble members of a millenarian sect who insist they’ll be hoisted into space by aliens any day now. Their insistence that they rank among football’s major powers has no connection with reality.

In the last 50 years Germany have won three World Cups and three European Championships and reached six other finals, France have won two World Cups and two Europeans and reached two other finals, Italy have won two World Cups and one European and reached three other finals, Spain have won a World Cup and two Europeans, Holland have a European Championship and three losing World Cup final appearances.

The idea that England are the peers of such powers is delusional. All they have to show in half a century is one European Championship final loss which puts them behind former winners Denmark, Greece and Portugal and World Cup final runners-up Croatia.

They’re level with one-time Euro runners-ups Belgium, Russia and the Czech Republic. Though the Czechs did win the European Championship as part of Czechoslovakia and Russia were runners-up in the USSR days.

This is a shocking return from a country with such huge population and financial resources. It’s hardly surprising England feel they should be on a par with Germany, France and Italy.

Yet saying something is so doesn’t make it so. The Premier League’s current pre-eminence can’t be taken as reflecting the health of English football because it’s based on an influx of foreign money, foreign players and, crucially, foreign managers.

Almost all the big clubs would regard appointing an English manager in the same light as handing a 12-year-old the keys to a sports car. Lampard’s travails at Chelsea suggests they’re right.

​The paucity of managerial expertise is a handicap because no outside manager has ever steered a team to World Cup success. With native bosses in charge of this year’s final four, that won’t change in 2022.

It says a lot about England that Southgate, whose most impressive feature is how unimpressive he is, was their best option. While France and Argentina were remaking their teams on the hoof, Southgate was privileging loyalty over form.

He stuck with Harry Maguire all the way and England are out of the World Cup because Giroud outjumped Maguire to the kind of ball the centre-back was supposed to specialise in defending.

Predictions of future triumph for the Three Lions owe much to English jingoism on the one hand and Irish paranoia on the other. But worrying about England winning the World Cup is like worrying about an asteroid wiping out life on Earth. It’s theoretically possible but it’s not likely.

“They’re playing that song again,” our great-grandchildren will say. “The one about 130 years of hurt.”