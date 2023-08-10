‘Delighted’ Jason Knight hits Cup brace for Bristol City

Bristol City's Jason Knight shoots during the Carabao Cup 1st round against Oxford United at Ashton Gate in Bristol last night. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ireland midfielder Jason Knight says he was ‘delighted’ to open his Bristol City account with a brace in their 5-1 win over Oxford City in the League Cup first round last night.

Having signed from Derby County last month, the 22-year-old struck either side of the break and also added an assist to help the Robins cruise into the second round, where they will meet either QPR or Norwich City.

Billy Bodin cancelled out Harry Cornick’s opener, but Knight’s double put Bristol City back in the lead before further strikes from Nahki Wells and Kai Naismith secured their progression.

“I'm delighted to get off the mark and get a couple of goals,” Knight told the club’s website after the Ashton Gate win.

“I think it was important that we got a good result and a good performance off the back of Saturday (1-1 draw against Preston North End). Now, a good result (against Oxford) and we’re full of confidence going into the weekend.

“Oxford are a good team so we knew we had to be at our best. We’re disappointed with the goal we conceded but we reacted well, I scored a goal which I’m delighted with. Then we kicked on in the second half and were really ruthless in front of goal.”

“It’s something I want to improve,”added 20-cap Knight, when asked if he feels he can add more goals to the team.

“A goalscoring midfielder is important in the team and I want to add that to my game as well. It's not just me, it’s everyone improving, trying to score from different areas. You can’t just rely on the strikers to get you goals.”

Jason Knight's first goals in Red & White! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LayGQiRbcW — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) August 9, 2023

“Jason Knight did well,” added Robins boss Nigel Pearson, as Max O’Leary also started while Mark Sykes was rested on the bench.

“It’s good to get three goals from midfield because it’s something we’ve been looking to do better with. If we’re going to be successful we’re going to need to score goals throughout the squad.

"A lot of Championship sides went out last Tuesday. It was a tighter game than maybe the scoreline suggests. We showed our quality and it was really good to get through.”

Elsewhere last night, midfielder Jack Taylor, who was called up for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers in June but failed to feature, was also on the scoresheet as his Ipswich Town side overcame Bristol Rovers 2-0.