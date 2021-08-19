Defensive errors cost Shamrock Rovers in Europa Conference League play-off first leg defeat in Tallinn

Flora Tallinn goalkeeper Matvei Igonen fails to stop Liam Scales' header for Shamrock Rovers, left, during the Europa Conference League play-off first leg match at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

When it mattered most, Shamrock Rovers lost their defensive composure to leave themselves with a mountain to climb in Tallaght.

Stephen Bradley's side looked as though they were about to escape with the best case scenario from a ragged display in Estonia when a header from Liam Scales narrowed the deficit to one goal with four minutes remaining.

But an error-strewn performance was summed up by the reaction as Rovers conceded from the restart to leave themselves needing a comprehensive victory on Irish soil in seven days time.

This wasn't just any other game.

With close to €3m available to the victors as well as the opportunities and excitement that group stage football can bring, the League of Ireland champions picked the worst possible time to lose all sense of structure without the ball.

Expand Close Graham Burke has a shot on goal despite the efforts of Markus Soomets of Flora Tallinn during the Europa Conference League play-off first leg at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Graham Burke has a shot on goal despite the efforts of Markus Soomets of Flora Tallinn during the Europa Conference League play-off first leg at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Bradley did say beforehand that Flora were superior to the Slovan Bratislava side that knocked them out of the Champions League, but Rovers helped to make them look good.

The Hoops did come from two behind to level up against Slovan before a controversial refereeing decision halted their gallop.

Yet they had nobody to blame but themselves for this outcome as they twice lost the momentum they had generated by comeback goals.

After half an hour, it was looking grim for the guests. Flora were living up to their reputation as a team that is at their most dangerous just after their opponents have lost the ball, scoring twice from situations where Rovers gave it away and struggled to recover.

Bradley had introduced Sean Hoare onto the left of the back three in place of the injured Lee Grace, a berth that wouldn't necessarily be his natural home, but there was a lack of cohesion between the defence and the midfield as white shirts found gaps.

Opposition League of Ireland managers have spoken of how Rovers do give teams a chance by committing bodies, yet it's a matter of being able to exploit it and Flora were adept at that.

Expand Close Sergei Zenjov, centre, celebrates after scoring Flora Tallinn's first goal during the Europa Conference League play-off first leg match against Shamrock Rovers at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sergei Zenjov, centre, celebrates after scoring Flora Tallinn's first goal during the Europa Conference League play-off first leg match against Shamrock Rovers at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

This was more in evidence for the second goal, with the breakthrough coming from a Hoops throw and an intercepted Joey O'Brien pass with Flora executing three quick passes, culminating with the veteran Konstantin Vassiljev teeing up Sergei Zenjov who had slipped in between Hoare and backtracking left wing back Scales and finished first time.

Flora's squad is entirely composed of Estonians, with eleven players from the club in the most recent national team squad. Vassilijev is the national captain at 37 and a bit of a local hero; he scored in the Euro 2012 playoff against Giovanni Trapattoni's Ireland.

He had a more enjoyable first half than Rovers old timer O'Brien, although the origins of the next Flora strike came on the other side with Hoare losing a challenge before Rauno Sappinen broke the defensive line.

O'Brien came across to try and head off his advance but the clever Sappinen checked back and picked out the unmarked Martin Miller who did the rest.

Rovers desperately needed to regroup and a good spell followed where they created chances from two different methods; a long ball from Hoare behind the full back that gave Ronan Finn a chance and then a sustained spell of passing and clever movement that finished with Dylan Watts firing straight at Matvei Igonen from close range.

The bad miss was quickly forgotten when the subsequent corner instigated an almighty scramble with Graham Burke lurking at the edge of the box and displaying a calm head to find the top corner when a clearance came his way.

Rovers started the second half brightly. Alas, there was an eerie similarity to the patterns of display with Irish spells of play in Estonian territory followed by a much more incisive counter with Vassilijev dropping into pockets with Rovers hesitant when it came to tracking his movement.

Sappinen put Flora 3-1 up with 15 minutes remaining and it was fair to say it was coming as the front man had already missed two gilt edged opportunities - although Mannus did make a fine stop from his initial one-on-one situation.

Expand Close Dylan Watts of Shamrock Rovers in action against Konstantin Vassiljev of Flora Tallinn during the Europa Conference League play-off first leg match at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dylan Watts of Shamrock Rovers in action against Konstantin Vassiljev of Flora Tallinn during the Europa Conference League play-off first leg match at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

However, the visiting netminder was sluggish when dealing with a snapshot from Zenjov and Sappinen reacted quickest to convert.

Bradley had sprung surprising omission Danny Mandroiu from the bench by this point and he struck the post from a tidy move. Frustration was evident in Rovers faces, but that turned to a combination of joy and relief when a period of pressure resulted in a Burke cross and a Scales header that looped over Igonen.

This was making the best of a bad situation. From the kick-off, though, Rovers were caught forward and Sappinen gave Hoare the runaround and spotting the inrushing Miller, almost a rerun of his earlier strike with Rovers all over the shop and the 23-year-old free to pick his spot. It could prove to be a seriously costly aberration.

Flora Tallinn: Igonen, Lilander, Purg (Tougjas 90), Seppik, Kallaste; Soomets; Zenjov, Vassiljev, Miller, Ojamaa; Sappinen (Alliku 89)

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, O'Brien, Lopes, Hoare; Finn, Watts, O'Neill, Scales; Towell (Mandroiu 68), Burke; Gaffney (Greene 54).