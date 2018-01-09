Defender Moritz Bauer joins managerless Stoke

The Potters have made Bauer, 25, their first signing of the window for an undisclosed fee after reaching an agreement with Russian club Rubin Kazan.

Bauer agreed personal terms on a four-and-a-half-year deal last week, when he also underwent a medical, and his deal has been completed despite the fact Hughes was axed on Saturday night following an FA Cup loss to League Two Coventry.

"Moritz is a player we have been trailing for some time and was someone Mark Hughes wanted to bring into the club," chief executive Tony Scholes said on the club's website.