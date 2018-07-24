Defender Diego Rico completes move to Bournemouth

Bournemouth have announced the signing of defender Diego Rico from Leganes, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m very happy to be here and would like to thank everyone at AFC Bournemouth for making me feel so welcome,” Rico said.

“This is a new step for me in my career and from my heart I can say I am truly excited to be here and looking forward to the future.

“I have heard so much about the manager. I learned he is very professional and has a great philosophy on football and I can see that is true from the short time I have met him so far.

“I am very excited to be a Bournemouth player.”

Rico scored four times in 58 appearances during his two seasons with

Leganes, helping them avoid relegation from Spain’s top-flight with successive 17th-placed finishes.

The Spaniard, who began his career with Real Zaragoza, featured 33 times last

season and was sent off in the final game, a 3-2 victory at home to Real Betis.

He will become Eddie Howe’s second summer signing following the arrival of

Wales midfielder David Brooks from Sheffield United earlier this month.

Howe, said: “Diego is a player we have been tracking throughout the summer, and although we had to be patient, it’s great to finally be able to call him an AFC Bournemouth player.

“He’s a really nice footballer and someone who will fit our philosophy and style of play.

“Diego is fast, physical, aggressive in attack and aggressive defensively. He takes an excellent set piece and has a powerful left foot.

“Once he gets used to the way we play, we believe he can be a real force for this football club.”

Bournemouth, who have just returned from a pre-season training camp in Spain, begin the new season at home to newly-promoted Cardiff on August 11.

