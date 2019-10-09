Defender Aaron Cresswell commits to West Ham until 2023

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell has signed a new contract extension with the club.

Cresswell has been rewarded for an impressive start to the season including a goal in the Hammers’ 2-0 win over Manchester United in September.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Ipswich in a £3.75million deal in 2014, is now committed to the club until 2023.

We are delighted to confirm that Cress has signed a contract extension with the Club! #Cresswell2023 pic.twitter.com/K9yGbv5ZuJ — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 9, 2019

Cresswell said: “I’ve been here for six years and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“We’ve got a fantastic changing room – everyone gets on. There are no egos and everything is together.

“If you want to push on and kick on in the league, then you need that spirit and togetherness. I think we’ve certainly got that.”

The Liverpool-born left-back is already the third longest-serving player at the London Stadium behind captain Mark Noble and Winston Reid.

Aaron Cresswell made his England debut in 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cresswell started his career with Tranmere before moving to Ipswich as a 21-year-old in 2011.

He was called into the senior England squad for the first time in November 2016 and has subsequently featured twice more for his country.

The news is a further boost for Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini who has already convinced Manuel Lanzini, Arthur Masuaku and Robert Snodgrass to sign new deals this season.

