Declan Rice offered 'fast-track route' into the England team as decision looms large

Declan Rice has been informed that he will be given a fast route to the England senior side if he opts to commit his international future to the country of his birth, Independent.ie can reveal.

Declan Rice has been informed that he will be given a fast route to the England senior side if he opts to commit his international future to the country of his birth, Independent.ie can reveal.

West Ham teenager Rice has played three non-competitive internationals for the Republic of Ireland and stated he was fully committed to Martin O'Neill's set-up before opting out of last month's UEFA Nations League game against Wales and asking for more time to consider his international options.

O'Neill later confirmed that London-born Rice had spoken to Gareth Southgate and his England set-up about switching his international allegiances away from Ireland and a source has now told Independent.ie that the 19-year-old could be named in the England under-21 squad as early as next month before receiving a first senior England call-up in November.

The English FA would need time to ratify Rice's switch from the Republic of Ireland and that means he will not be selected in Southgate's squad for next month's UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Spain, but he could be named in the under-21 set-up being overseen by coach Aidy Boothroyd.

The Sunday World reported last weekend that Rice was considering a request to ask for extra time to ponder his international options as he remains torn over walking away from an Ireland career that is still favoured by his father, but reports in the UK now suggest he is leaning towards declaring for England.

The loss of Rice would be a huge blow to O'Neill and the Ireland set-up, with impressive performances in his senior international appearances backed up by some stellar displays in the Premier League over the last year.

However, the prospect of playing for a side that reached the semi-finals of last summer's World Cup and following in the footsteps of his idol John Terry in the England set-up may prove to be too tempting for a player who is currently involved in a contract dispute with West Ham.

A report in the Daily Mail has claimed that Rice and his advisers at the WMG group are refusing to accept West Ham's offer of a £12,000-a-week contract, with his current £3,000-a-week deal due to expire in the summer of 2020.

With West Ham's top earners Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic both reported collecting around £100,000-a-week, the reported offer made to first team regular Rice is put into some perspective.

Online Editors