Confusion reigns over the international future of Declan Rice after a day of rumour and counter-rumour suggesting he is close to switching his allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to England.

Confusion reigns over the international future of Declan Rice after a day of rumour and counter-rumour suggesting he is close to switching his allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to England.

Declan Rice likes an FAI tweet quoting Martin O'Neill before removing the post from his Twitter feed

After Ireland boss Martin O'Neill confirmed he had spoken to Rice and his family before leaving him out of his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League game against Denmark and Wales, Sky Sports ran a story suggesting the West Ham teenager had decided to declare for England.

Martin O'Neill: I've spoken to Declan and the family. They want a little bit more time to make his mind up. He hasn't made a decision yet. I am hopeful. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/68HcanjJ3Y — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 4, 2018

That story has yet to be confirmed, with Rice's decision to initially like a tweet (above) from the FAI's twitter account confirming he is yet to make a decision on his international future.

That like later disappeared from Rice's twitter account, leaving a cloud over his decision, with O'Neill convinced the West Ham teenager could resume an Ireland career that has yielded three caps for the senior team.

"I would be a bit surprised at this minute, a bit surprised," said O'Neill, when he informed of reports suggesting Rice was ready to declare for England.

"Nothing surprises me in this life but I would be a bit surprised by that there particular story."

FAI officials had indicated that Sky were going to amend their initial report, but that appeared to boil down to the issue of whether Rice had rejected a call-up for the Denmark and Wales match.

"Young Rice couldn't have rejected our call-up because we never called him up," said O'Neill. "If you have information that I'm unaware of, I'll have to go and check it through."

Rice has been in impressive form for West Ham over the last month, with members of Gareth Southgate's England set-up known to have spoken to the English-born player as he ponders his next move.

Meanwhile, West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini insists Declan Rice should not be pressured into deciding his international allegiance.

"We need to give him time to make his decision," said Pellegrini. "We must not pressure him about this.

"He can be a top player, but he is learning a lot, listening, asking, he is very young."

Any decision from Rice to switch his international allegiances from Ireland to England would need to be ratified by FIFA.

Online Editors