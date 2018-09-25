Declan Rice leaning towards declaring for England - reports

Declan Rice could be about to declare that he wishes to pursue an international career with England.

Reports in the English media this morning claim that the 19-year-old is ready to throw his lot in with Gareth Southgate's team.

Rice has represented Ireland at underage level with distinction, earned three caps in friendlies this year and made a huge impression but a recent meeting with Southgate caused the London-born 19-year-old to reconsider his options and pull out of the recent international games with Wales and Poland.

Rice has been hugely impressive in a holding midfield role for West Ham in recent weeks. He bossed the midfield in the Hammers 3-1 victory over Everton and helped to nullify Chelsea's attacking threat in Sunday's goalless draw at the London Stadium.

Reports across the Irish Sea this morning are claiming that West Ham have offered Rice a £12k-a-week long term deal but the youngster, who changed his agent over the summer, has turned it down.

He currently earns around £3k-a-week in a deal that runs out in the summer of 2020 but his reportedly holding out for an offer closer to £30k-a-week.

A number of top Premier League clubs are understood to be monitoring the situation.

