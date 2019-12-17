Declan Lee: 'A new-look FAI still has the potential to be the best show in town for sponsors'

In what has been a seminal week for the FAI last week, sponsors Three ended their ten-year relationship with the association, citing a commitment to focus more on their music sponsorship portfolio. They got their money's worth: qualification for Euro 2012, the French adventure for Euro 2016 and, of course, that Shane Long goal against Germany. It also gave them the opportunity to work closely with the women's team.

They can leave with their heads held high and an extra €2m a year in their pockets. Music is a safe bet, while high-level sport is under more scrutiny than ever.

A brand getting behind a sportsperson has its risks, but now getting behind a team and its whole association sees your risk multiply. Sponsors simply don't get a chance to hide in the background anymore, they are expected to ask the questions and if the answers don't stack up, they need to be ready to cut their ties. When the wheels came off the Nike Oregon Project this year with the Alberto Salazar doping revelations, the sports apparel giant were gone.

In its current form as the Football Association of Ireland, no sponsor in its right mind will invest the millions required for a headline deal. However, in whatever iteration the FAI will inevitably have to become, Football Ireland, or some variant, there lies the opportunity for a fresh start.

We've seen this all before. The Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) broke under the pressure of the ticket scandal following Rio 2016 and realised that without an overhaul of their brand, a Google search of OCI would haunt them for years. After a clear-out across the board and a new name, the Olympic Federation of Ireland, the sponsors were lured back in by that Olympic appeal. Brands such as FBD, Indeed and Circle K saw the opportunity of a new dawn and came on board.

This is soccer country, no matter what way you slice it. The most recent Ireland sports monitor from Sport Ireland has football as the most-participated team sport in the country, ahead of Gaelic games. In the ranking of most-watched TV events in 2018 in Ireland, England v Croatia in the football World Cup came fourth. Despite not featuring an Irish team, the game attracted 926,000 viewers, ahead of both the Gaelic football and hurling finals.

Football can offer a sponsor numbers and it is a very much a numbers game. When Three initially entered the Irish market, they sponsored golf's Irish Open. When the opportunity to become the Irish national football's team main sponsor arose, the numbers were too much to resist. The eyeballs that would see the Three logo for a full Irish Open would be beaten in multiples by those who would see the brand across one international football match week.

Add to that the perks that come with being a main sponsor: access to the best players, with the lesser known players divvied up amongst the minor sponsors, access to high-profile managers such as Giovanni Trapattoni, Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill for commercial activities. Then you have some knock-on effects when another team in the association has success whether it's the Irish women's side or the underage teams.

So where is the attraction now in what's a toxic brand? Aside from the enviable numbers and the ability to tap into football clubs that are located in every community, they get to be part of a brand new dawn for Irish football.

Next summer Mick McCarthy will step aside as Ireland manager. In comes one of Ireland's most exciting managerial prospects, Stephen Kenny. The ex-Dundalk boss has already whetted the appetite with the style he has instilled with the Irish U-21 side.

If a proportionate amount of this senior football potential is realised then a sponsor may be joining the start of a golden era. To be there from the start will be invaluable.

There is a similar attraction in the women's game. Sponsors continue to be viewed highly for engaging in female sports sponsorship. The headline sponsor for the FAI can tick every sponsorship and activation box for a brand. Whether the FAI can attract similar figures to the recent Three deal remains to be seen and it may depend on how many suitors they can get around the table.

It may not seem it right now, but for sponsors who can see the long-term potential of whatever the FAI will look like next autumn, there lies a chance to be a part of a bright future for Irish football. In every crisis, there is opportunity.

Declan Lee is a PR consultant who has worked with a range of Ireland's sports National Governing Bodies and has handled sponsorships for brands such as Aviva, Powerade, Vodafone and Three. Twitter - @DeclanLeePR

Irish Independent