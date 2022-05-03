Decision looms for Stephen Bradley as Lincoln City set their sights on Shamrock Rovers boss

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley could be making his way across the water to the UK as the next boss of League One side Lincoln City. Photo: Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers are in for a fight to hold on to manager Stephen Bradley as League One side Lincoln City are keen on hiring the Dubliner as their next boss.

After a poor season where they finished 17th – a massive drop from a top-five finish the previous season where they narrowly missed out on promotion, Lincoln confirmed over the weekend that former Manchester United man Michael Appleton was leaving his post.

His exit was planned and the club have been scouting replacements for some time, with Bradley top of their list of candidates. No approach has been made yet, but movement is expected early this week with the Lincoln board keen to make a rapid appointment, to allow the new manager assess the state of the current squad and plan for next term.

Bradley (37) is out contract with Rovers at the end of this season, so there would be no significant financial impediment in terms of compensation for them moving for Bradley. Lincoln are reportedly keen on bringing Bradley’s current staff, Stephen McPhail and Glenn Cronin, as part of the same package.

Bradley is not the only name in the frame as former Dundalk and Galway United manager Ian Foster, now on the staff with the English FA, is also in the running, but Bradley’s work with Rovers, in transforming them to successive league winners, has made an impression on the Imps’ board, while the club’s work in the transfer market, with lucrative sales of players like Gavin Bazunu, Liam Scales, Kevin Zefi and Graham Burke, has also been noticed.

However, Rovers have not resigned themselves to losing Bradley. Having narrowly missed out on qualification for the Europa Conference League group stages last season, after a first-hurdle exit in the Champions League, Bradley feels that the current Hoops squad is better placed to compete in Europe. And the attraction of winning a third successive title this term, which would be their 20th overall, is also a factor in Bradley’s mind.

With a busy spell ahead – three games in the space of a week including a massive top of the table clash at home to league leaders Derry City on Friday week – Rovers are keen to avoid disruption to their season and would look to make a rapid appointment in the event of his exit.

Robbie Keane’s name will enter the frame, given his availability and his strong links to the club, where he has spent time training and coaching over the last number of years.