Dean Smith does not think Harry Kane speculation will help Aston Villa

Dean Smith does not believe Aston Villa can use doubts over Harry Kane’s future to their advantage at Tottenham.

England captain Kane, who is second to Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, has reportedly told Spurs he is keen for a new challenge after coming through the youth ranks.

Villa go to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday with Spurs’ top four hopes all but over.

They now face losing Kane, this season’s joint 22-goal top scorer in the Premier League, this summer but Smith expects the striker to remain focused for the final two games.

He said: “I don’t believe so (Villa can benefit from Kane’s situation), you look at Harry Kane and he’s one of the top professionals out there and his sole aim will be to finish as the top goalscorer this season and he’s got a challenge on with Mo Salah.

“There has been a lot of speculation but I’ve still not seen any quotes from Harry Kane.

“It’ll be talked about, all clubs will talk about all the speculation which has gone on all the time, that’s a natural occurrence. It’s like going to the hairdressers and finding out some stories about your neighbourhood.”

Morgan Sanson’s knee injury will keep him out for the final two games with Matt Cash (hamstring) also having played his last game of the season.

Tyrone Mings’ knee injury will be assessed for mid-table Villa after he missed Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Fans will return this week with 10,000 expected on Wednesday and, while there are no away supporters, Smith knows they have been missed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone is looking forward to it,” said Smith. “The last year has shown how important supporters are, they are the lifeblood.

“I watched the play-off semi finals last night and the atmosphere was great in both stadiums.

“We’ve all felt it. We made five new signings in the summer and their family and friends have never seen them play at Villa Park.

“For the players as well, it’s something they’ve been missing to play in front of their loved ones.”

PA Media