Dean Henderson commits to Manchester United after impressive Shrewsbury loan

The 21-year-old, who had an impressive loan spell at Shrewsbury last season, has committed to the Old Trafford outfit until 2020, with the option of a further year.

Henderson’s performances for the Shrews, which earned him a place in the PFA League One Team of the Year, attracted interest from elsewhere but he was keen to stay with United.

Henderson told MUTV: “I’m really delighted. Coming off the back of last season and playing games at Shrewsbury and having a good season there, to return to the biggest club in the world and put pen to paper again is a great achievement for me and my family. It’s another dream come true.