DDSL row back on controversial plan for U-12 football following FAI talks

The most powerful schoolboy lobby in Irish football have backed down from their controversial threat to play their matches at U-12 level on an 11-a-side basis next season after talks with the FAI.

The Dublin & District Schoolboys/Girls’ League (DDSL) had stated their intention to play games at U-11 level on a nine-a-side basis with U-12s playing 11-a-side, a move which would be in conflict with the FAI's own development plan. The statement by the DDSL drew an angry response from many within the game, and now they have had a rethink.

"Following a constructive and positive meeting with the FAI CEO Mr Gary Owens and Deputy CEO Mr Niall Quinn on Thursday 18th June and taking into account the views expressed by our clubs & volunteers there will be no changes to the playing formats for U12 and U11 age groups for the coming season," the DDSL said in a circular issued to clubs on Friday evening.

"The Dublin & District Schoolboys/Girls’ League now welcome the opportunity to be involved in the review of the Grassroots plan and the option to provide the relevant input for the betterment of schoolboy football. Further details will follow in due course to all Clubs."

Coaches and players had expressed their concern at the DDSL's plan.

"Really strong opinion against this madness," was the comment on twitter from former League of Ireland player Colin Hawkins, now a coach at St Mochta's FC while Ger O'Brien, Director of Football with St Patrick's Athletic, said: "you really have to wonder what is going on in some peoples heads".

Online Editors