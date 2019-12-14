DDSL chairman Paddy Dempsey set to join FAI board after departure of John Earley

Paddy Dempsey, chairman of the Dublin District Schoolboys’ League, is set to replace John Earley on the board of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

Earley’s departure late on Thursday night, on the back of pressure from Sports Minister Shane Ross, created the vacancy and his affiliate, the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland (SFAI), met today at the Carlton Dublin Airport Hotel to consider their nominee.

Dempsey was proposed as the sole candidate to the SFAI council by their executive committee and, despite some support for vice-chairman Padraic Clarke, the Dubliner prevailed.

Dempsey has been chairman of the biggest league in Ireland since 2012.

The DDSL cater for 20,000 players aged from 6-17, producing the likes of Liam Brady, Robbie Keane and Damien Duff over their 76-year history.

The 62-year-old, a former UEFA referee, holds a senior position with O’Neill’s Sportswear as Product Manager. He has recently started representing the FAI as a UEFA delegate covering Champions League matches.

Dempsey’s candidature will have to be rubberstamped by another constituency dedicated to the schoolboys and women’s game, which was established under the Governance Review Group (GRG) group in July.

Earley had been nominated by the 10-person constituency to be re-elected at the FAI AGM in July, and the SFAI dominance of the committee, with eight members, is set to see Dempsey formalised as a his successor.

The SFAI’s representatives are Jimmy Hackett, Clarke, Martin Kiernan, Tom Browne, Tony Gains, Neil Cronin, Dempsey and Earley.

They hold a mammoth lead in the voting stakes over the women’s sector, who have Marie-Price Bolger and Padraig Hartnett occupying their seats.

Meanwhile, contentious rule changes aimed at restricting the movement of players between national league and schoolboy clubs were scrapped.

Under the proposals, League of Ireland youngsters would have been barred from participating in all SFAI national cups, including the prestigious Under-14 Kennedy Cup. No vote was taken.

