DDSL and NDSL to scrap seasons due to coronavirus shutdown

There will be no annual SFAI Kennedy Cup for the first time since its inception in 1976, as schoolboy leagues begin to scrap their seasons.

Most of the current Ireland squad, including Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott, graced the annual Under-14 tournament, which takes place at Limerick University.

The event is a week-long festival of football featuring the best of talent representing the 31 leagues in Ireland.

The Covid-19 pandemic had prevented the showpiece going ahead on its original date in June but no suitable alternative can be found later in the year, wiping out one of the football calendar’s standout events.

Also perishing due to the coronavirus outbreak is the yearly Gaynor Cup, the girls equivalent of the Kennedy Cup.

The two largest leagues in the country, the Dublin District Schoolboys’ League (DDSL) and North Dublin Schoolboys/girls (NDSL) League have today informed their clubs of their plans in the wake of the FAI’s roadmap to restarting football, issued on Friday.

As with the majority of underage leagues, they rallied against the preferred permanent summer soccer switch advocated by FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter and so had completed most of their season when the virus halted sport in mid-March.

Rather than finish out the league and Cup campaigns when football is allowed to resume later in the summer, they will start afresh with new season.

The NDSL – and it’s siste r league the Metropolitan Girls League – are due to commence fixtures on September 5, with the DDSL kicking off a week later. Team training will be permitted from August 10.

DDSL Chairman Paddy Dempsey told clubs in a circular: "The tremendous and thankless work being done by (FAI) Dr Alan Byrne and his team is to be acknowledged. It should be noted that the DDSL is not the Bundesliga, where private clinics are on standby twice a week to test players, or is it akin to the professional arm of the FAI where the players will be cocooned, tested and play behind closed doors. (It should be noted we wish the LOI mini tournament every success).

"No, we are the Dublin & District Schoolboys/Girls League whose mantra is to try and ensure players, referees, fixture secretaries, administrators, managers, coaches, colleagues, neighbours, the man and his dog enjoy the game to the best of everyone’s ability in a reasonably safe and comfortable environment.

"Our stage is in the main council and public parks across the length and breadth of Dublin, into Wicklow, Meath, Kildare and as far afield as our colleagues in Athlone and Drogheda.

"We must be realistic, it is really hard to see how, as long as social distancing is remains in place, we can resume.

"However we must be both optimistic and pragmatic. Be assured that the health, care and welfare of players and volunteer constituents are always paramount and our priority.

"With that in mind, the League has decided that the league season of 2019/2020 will cease from today (Monday 18 May)."

On the new season, he added: "The return-to-training on July 20 is under strict protocols.

"They will be finalised by the HSE/FAI medical teams and will be issued to all our clubs.

"It will possibly be training in very small groups, maybe only 5, no contact, distancing rules apply, however guidelines with these details will be issued to everyone before that date. This will not be standard training as we once knew it.

"Normal full squad training cannot resume until August 10, and our tentative return date to commence the new 2020/2021 season is the weekend of September 12 for all age groups under our jurisdiction. All dates are subject to direction from HSE and NPHET."

NDSL and MGL Secretary Tony Gains highlighted the need for their league to act in tandem with the schools. He said: "There appeared to be some ambiguities in the FAI’s statement on Friday but and I can now clarify that the NDSL season is now null and void and a new season will commence the weekend September 5 in line with the children returning to school.

"We are extremely disappointed the Kennedy Cup and Gaynor Cup have been cancelled and we feel very disappointed for the players who have trained and worked hard over the past two years to compete in this competition.

"Dates re-registration and team formation will be advised in due course and we will naturally be subject to HSE and NPHET guidelines."

Online Editors