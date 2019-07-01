Dawson swaps West Brom for Watford

Watford have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Brom for an undisclosed fee.

Centre-back Dawson has agreed a four-year deal at Vicarage Road to become the Premier League club’s first summer signing.

The 29-year-old scored three times in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies last season as they reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals.

“The club wishes Craig and his family all the very best in the future,” read a statement on West Brom’s website.

Dawson joined West Brom from Rochdale in 2010 but initially remained on loan at Spotland.

The former England Under-21 international, who had a temporary spell with Bolton in 2013, played 225 times for the Baggies, scoring 15 goals.

Press Association