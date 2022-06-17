Dawson Devoy strike allows Bohs to leapfrog neighbours and jump into fifth

Bohemians' Dawson Devoy celebrates with team-mate Max Murphy after scoring their side's first goal. Photo by: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dawson Devoy netted the winner against Dublin rivals Shelbourne early in the first half at a sold-out Dalymount Park to allow Bohemians jump up to fifth in the table.

The hosts started the derby brightly and took the lead after 13 minutes. Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe dispossessed JJ Lunney before Devoy’s impressive 25-yard-strike squeezed into the bottom corner. It was the Ireland U-21 international’s sixth goal of the season.

Shelbourne struggled to deal with the Bohemians high press and were lucky not to concede a penalty when Aaron O’Driscoll took Junior down inside the box. The 28-year-old got in behind Shelbourne’s defence again minutes later and forced a smart save from Clarke.

The visitors’ sole chance of the half came through Jad Hakiki’s spectacular turn five minutes before the break. He played in Jack Moylan who fired his effort high over the crossbar.

Damien Duff’s side were given a major boost on 53 minutes when Ciarán Kelly was sent off for a cynical foul on Shane Farrell, who was clean through on goal. Lunney’s resulting free-kick sailed just wide.

Minutes later, Hakiki found himself one-on-one with Tadhg Ryan, who replaced the injured James Talbot. The goalkeeper stood strong and bravely smothered the effort.

Farrell’s driving shot went just over in the closing stages before substitute Kameron Ledwidge saw his close-range effort crack the crossbar. Shelbourne couldn’t make the extra man count in the end, as Bohemians held out for a hard-fought three points.

BOHEMIANS – Ryan; Murphy, Doherty, Kelly, Levingston; Devoy, Coote, Flores, Omochere (Mallon 90), Junior (Feely 88), Burt (Finnerty 55).

SHELBOURNE – Clarke, Wilson (Ledwidge 70), Kane, Griffin (McManus 86), Byrne (c), O’Driscoll; Lunney (Hodgins 86), Dervin (Carr 70); Hakiki, Moylan, Farrell.

REF – S Grant