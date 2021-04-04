Davinson Sanchez racially abused online while Valencia stage mid-game walk-off

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has been subjected to racial abuse on social media following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

The 24-year-old Colombian endured a difficult afternoon at St James’ Park with a number of sloppy moments, including a poor clearance that led to the Magpies’ opener.

He posted a picture on his Instagram Stories after the match showing a series of monkey emojis that he had been sent, and wrote “Nothing changes” alongside a sleeping emoji.

Expand Close Davinson Sanchez published racist messages he had been sent (Instagram) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Davinson Sanchez published racist messages he had been sent (Instagram)

In Spain, meanwhile, Valencia’s players left the pitch in protest during their LaLiga match at Cadiz after a racist comment was allegedly made to defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

Diakhaby reacted furiously following a clash with Cadiz defender Cala during the first half of the match at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

After remonstrating with the referee, Diakhaby led Valencia’s players off the pitch.

𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠 â🏽â🏿



The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind.#CÃ¡dizValencia — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 4, 2021

They subsequently decided to come back and continue the match, with the club tweeting: “NO TO RACISM. The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind.

“We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5. The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his team-mates return to the pitch. WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR.”

Diakhaby did not return, with Hugo Guillamon coming on in his place, but Cala remained in the Cadiz line-up.

PA Media