David Wagner tells Huddersfield to keep proving doubters wrong

David Wagner has urged Huddersfield to keep on overachieving to keep their Premier League survival bid on track in the new year.

David Wagner has urged Huddersfield to keep on overachieving to keep their Premier League survival bid on track in the new year.

The German boss admitted the only shock in the Terriers' maiden Premier League campaign has been his side racking up 22 points in 19 games to sit 11th in the table at Christmas.

Wagner's men secured a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday, and will roll on to host Stoke on Boxing Day with Wagner demanding consistency from his charges. "It's absolutely our aim to perform on our highest level again like we've done today," he said.

"First and foremost we're very happy to play at home, especially on Boxing Day. "For me personally in terms of the points we have we've absolutely overachieved so far.

"The experiences we've had so far in the Premier League, from my point of view, there were no real surprises for me. "We've shown some very good and some poor performances.

"Everything I expected is what we've seen. "The biggest surprise for a lot of people for sure is that we've overachieved so far with 22 points from 19 games.

"Every single of these 22 points, though, I think we've deserved."

Laurent Depoitre's third goal in as many games swiped a point for Huddersfield at Saints, after Charlie Austin had put the hosts ahead.

On Boxing Day defender Mathias "Zanka" Jorgensen will make good on his promise to buy a pint for every one of the 1,581 fans who travelled to St Mary's at the weekend. And Wagner admitted he has relished the festive spirit in his first top-level campaign managing in England. "Everyone's excited, and we can't wait for the next game," said Wagner.

"I like this idea, I think everybody who knows Zanka as a player and character isn't surprised that he's done it.

"He wanted to say thank you for his very warm welcome in this football club. "Our supporters were so loud I think they took this beer before the game. "They'll be very excited for the Boxing Day game at home."

Press Association