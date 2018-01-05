David Wagner hails Huddersfield's new 'realistic' season ticket prices

Huddersfield boss David Wagner believes the great atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium is only possible because of the club's low ticket prices.

The Terriers announced their season ticket renewal prices for next season on Friday, with a full adult ticket costing £249.

An under-18 ticket is available for £129, with under-eights able to see every home match of the season for £49. Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who has just graduated with an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from the Manchester Business School, argued lowering ticket prices could help clubs.

The Belgian said: "You get better home advantage depending on the atmosphere that you can create within your facilities, and that is linked to the people who enter your stadiums." Wagner agrees and is delighted that Huddersfield owner Dean Hoyle has kept prices affordable for local fans.

He said: " I think it's so important for all of us that we keep this vibe as long as we can, and for this it's important that everybody has to have the opportunity to watch football in the John Smith's Stadium. "I think the price is a very good price for Premier League value, which you can have hopefully for the next season as well.

"The more full the stadium is, the more exciting and enjoyable it is for all of us. If you are then able to create an atmosphere like our supporters create, then it's amazing to play football in. "The only chance from my point of view to consistently keep this atmosphere like we created is if the prices are realistic."

Press Association