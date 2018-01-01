David Moyes: West Ham need Marko Arnautovic to continue form

David Moyes has urged Marko Arnautovic to bring his sparkling form into the new year and help West Ham climb the table.

The club's £25million record signing has finally found his feet after a slow start to life in east London.

Arnautovic has scored five goals in his last six appearances, with the forward's resurgence coinciding with Moyes' appointment as Hammers boss in November. And Moyes demanded more of the same from the Austrian, starting against West Brom at the London Stadium on Tuesday night.

"He was a big signing for the club and everybody expected big things from him as well," said Moyes. "He wasn't a new recruit to the Premier League either, so you would have been hopeful that he could have hit the ground running.

"He's done really well for us, he has helped the team greatly. His energy and effort has rubbed off on the supporters as well so he's doing a good job for us. "But it needs to be continued because we need him at the moment, he is the one who is really helping us so I hope his form continues."

Despite their upturn in fortunes, West Ham still find themselves in the relegation zone ahead of the clash with their fellow strugglers. They dropped what could turn out to be a crucial two points on Boxing Day thanks to Callum Wilson's controversial equaliser for Bournemouth.

"I think the most important thing for us is to focus on how we can get ourselves away from the bottom end," added Moyes.

"I don't like harping back to it but I think we might have been 13th if that decision had gone for us on Boxing Day.

"It would have made us feel a lot better and our league position look a lot better. "So all we can do is focus on ourselves and keep our home form as good as we can as well. We need to win our home games."

