David Moyes: West Ham fan unrest will not appeal to big names

David Moyes fears top players will be put off joining West Ham if there is any repeat of the crowd trouble at the London Stadium.

The 3-0 defeat at Burnley three weeks ago was marred by pitch invasions, missile throwing and angry protests against the club’s board.

Joint-owners David Gold and David Sullivan eventually had to leave their seats for their own safety, with Sullivan being struck by a coin. Hammers manager Moyes insists his players, who were clearly adversely affected by the incidents, are now better prepared should there be any more problems at this weekend’s crunch clash with relegation rivals Southampton.

But he warned: “I want this club to appeal to really good international players. I want them to say ‘I want to join West Ham United’. “I don’t think what happened against Burnley is going to make those players want to join us.

“I’m saying we’ve got to show why top players should want to come here. “If you’re a player, you want to come to a club where the supporters are right behind the team. You don’t want to come somewhere where they’re not.

“So I wanted to reassure our players by saying if anything happens again here’s how we should react and what we should do. “It’s important we don’t capitulate if we go 1-0 down, although against Burnley there were mitigating circumstances.”

West Ham have beefed up security around the stadium in a bid to avoid more trouble.

A greater police presence will be evident while more stewards will be on hand after it was left to West Ham captain Mark Noble to deal with the first pitch invader, shoving the fan to the ground before he ran back into the stands.

Moyes added: “The bigger thing was I think the guy was on the pitch that long. Standing there. Nobody took him off. Who was going to do it? Were we all going to just stand there and wait? “We were waiting for somebody to run on and wrestle him. We’ve seen it so many times before. “So, Mark was probably feeling the same as us. We are waiting too long here, why is nothing happening.

“But hopefully that has all been addressed now.”

