David Moyes wants Marko Arnautovic to maintain high levels

David Moyes demanded even more from Marko Arnautovic after West Ham’s club-record signing inspired them to a 2-0 win over Watford.

Arnautovic, fit again after three games out injured, put in a sensational display as the Hammers grabbed a crucial three points to ease their relegation fears.

West Ham look a totally different team when the Austrian, a £24million summer signing from Stoke, gets on the ball and his late goal killed off the Hornets after Javier Hernandez had opened the scoring. But Hammers boss Moyes insisted: “He’s getting no praise.

“He’ll be told to keep at it, he’ll keep getting pushed all the way. We are not letting him off the hook, he’s got a bit to go. “He only trained for three days but you can see the impact he’s had, and playing as a centre-forward has freed him up a bit.

“He has power, pace, he’s good on the ball. Hes doing a really good job for us. In fact he should have scored more.” The only thing more striking than Arnautovic’s performance was his new bleach-blond hairstyle.

“When he came in with it yesterday I said ‘that looks great Marko, it really suits you’, so he went away happy,” added Moyes. “I thought it was a purple rinse.” It certainly seems the hair dryer treatment Arnautovic received in the early weeks of Moyes’ regime is now paying dividends.

Hernandez is also looking more like the player West Ham shelled out £18million for in the summer, and the Mexican nodded in his third goal in five games from Michail Antonio’s cross.

Watford dominated for long spells in the second half but without creating any clear-cut chances, and Arnautovic ended the contest 12 minutes from time with a close-range finish after the Hornets failed to clear Aaron Cresswell’s cross.

Watford manager Javi Gracia felt Hernandez may have shoved defender Marvin Zeegelaar before he headed the opener. “I would like to see the first goal again. I didn’t have a good view from the bench, I only saw Zeegelaar fall down,” he said. “But it’s not an excuse, West Ham were better.

“Today wasn’t our best performance, I think West Ham were more aggressive than us, they dominated both areas.

“I think we can do better. I’m sure, I’m confident next time we can do better.”

