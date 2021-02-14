David Moyes taking nothing for granted as West Ham host battling Blades

David Moyes has warned West Ham to beware resurgent Sheffield United as the Blades continue their do-or-die battle for Premier League survival.

The Yorkshire side headed into the latest round of fixtures still sitting at the foot of the table and 12 points adrift of safety with just 15 games to play, despite three wins in their last six league encounters after going 17 without one.

However, having seen Chris Wilder’s men break their duck with a win over Newcastle and then add the scalps of Manchester United and relegation rivals West Brom while also progressing to the FA Cup quarter-finals, Moyes knows they will be no push-over when they arrive at the London Stadium on Monday evening.

The Hammers boss said: “I believe they’ll have taken confidence from the result at Old Trafford, and they went to Manchester City and played well and were a bit unlucky to lose by a goal.

“They’re a side which doesn’t concede too many goals, they’re always in and around the game, they’ve got a run in the cup going at the moment as well.

“They were always a difficult challenge, but at this present time, they’re a more difficult challenge because they know that every game they lose now will make it incredibly difficult for them, but every one they pick up will give them more hope, so we’ve got to do a job.

“We’ve done a job recently against similar teams and we have to make sure we do a professional job and pick up three points.”

West Ham bowed out of the FA Cup at Manchester United in midweek but have been in fine form in the league, where they have won five and drawn three of their last nine games to climb up the table.

A 0-0 draw at lowly Fulham last time out came as a disappointment in the circumstances, but Moyes is confident they are better than they showed that day.

He said: “We didn’t play well on the night – there might have been a few factors involved in that – but overall, we’ve been in good form. We only need to look back to our recent game against Aston Villa, for example, where we thought we played well.

“In truth, our form since the start of 2021 has been excellent, so if we can stay on that level, I’ll be more than happy.”

