David Moyes spots signs of West Ham revival after big win at Huddersfield

David Moyes believes West Ham's Premier League revival is well under way following Saturday's emphatic 4-1 win at Huddersfield.

Mark Noble's opener was cancelled out by Huddersfield's Joe Lolley before the interval, but Marko Arnautovic scored within 30 seconds of the restart and then laid on two goals in five minutes for his strike partner Manuel Lanzini.

The Hammers extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five matches and secured Moyes his 200th Premier League win as manager. The former Everton and Manchester United boss joins an elite group - including Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp - to have reached the milestone and he senses his side are now building some momentum.

"I thought today there were signs," said Moyes, whose landmark win was witnessed by Ferguson. "It was a much better performance. A bigger threat and we passed it well at times.

"We've still got to go to another level with it, but I've got to say - and I know the two boys up front will get a lot of the credit - that I thought the team performance generally was really good." Arnautovic, especially, and Lanzini, in the second half, were outstanding. The former gave highly rated Huddersfield centre-half Christopher Schindler arguably his toughest game of the season.

West Ham began the day two points and four places behind the Terriers, but leapfrogged their bottom-half rivals into 11th place in a congested table. "For us to beat one of our rivals is a big thing," said Moyes. " I don't think any of the teams are much better than the other so the games are going to be close, but we're beginning to win on the road.

"We won at Stoke and here today and we've started to get a wee bit of form at the London Stadium as well. Hopefully that will bode well between now and the end of the season."

Terriers boss David Wagner felt individual errors had cost his side, none more so than the mix-up between goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and Lolley which led directly to Noble's opening goal.

But Wagner, whose team's winless league run was extended to five matches, insisted this latest defeat carried no extra significance. "No, absolutely not because for us, I think - and I'm not a stats freak, everybody knows - but I think always this season we were more or less five or six points above the relegation zone," he said. "So what changed? Nothing. Apart from the fact we have one game less now, but we are more or less for the whole season in and around this area.

"Nothing has surprised us in a negative way because from day one we were totally aware of what it's about for us and that's to fight for survival.

"I think the players have done this absolutely fantastically so far, even if today we were below par and we will try to do better against Stoke."

Press Association