David Moyes ‘not enjoying’ West Ham performances as Newcastle pick up point

David Moyes admits West Ham need to improve if they are to stay in the race for the top four.

The Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle after another patchy performance.

Defender Craig Dawson headed them into the lead from an Aaron Cresswell cross – the Hammers’ 11th goal scored from a free-kick this season and a seventh assist of the campaign for the left-back.

Two goals in two games for Craig Dawson 👏 pic.twitter.com/Qu84S9GHz9 — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 19, 2022

However, West Ham’s back four are not currently as proficient in their day job, and they gifted Newcastle an equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Declan Rice made a mess of his attempt to head Ryan Fraser’s cross clear and Joe Willock got in between Ryan Fredericks and Dawson to prod the ball in off the far post.

Nevertheless, Moyes said: “I was thrilled to take a point because we didn’t play well. It was one of our poorest performances of the season but you have to make the most of it.

“It keeps adding to the points tally and hopefully it will be an important point at the end of the season. The goal looked soft and it was a bit Keystone Cops.

Expand Close Joe Willock, left, celebrates the equaliser (Zac Goodwin/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joe Willock, left, celebrates the equaliser (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“But it’s a long time since I’ve heard people talk about a top-four chase at West Ham. Today wasn’t a good performance so it was good we got a point, but if we want to stay with the big boys we need to win games like these.

“I want us to get back to the exciting, front-foot performances. I’m scraping a few points but I can’t say I’m enjoying it at the moment.”

It was another important point in Newcastle’s survival bid and their display was all the more impressive given they were without arguably their two most important players, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Kieran Trippier both injured.

The Toon are now unbeaten in their last six Premier League games as their revival gathers pace.

Superb performance by #NUFC and thank you to all the fans who made the journey down, you make the difference. @jamiereuben I’ll be calling you to discuss further during @BBCMOTD 😂 pic.twitter.com/LU0y3yJ9ax — Mehrdad Ghodoussi (@ghodoussi) February 19, 2022

“I was pleased with the resilience, the team is in a good place at the moment. I was really pleased with the players today,” said manager Eddie Howe.

“The only disappointment defensively was the goal we conceded.

“We are feeling good at this moment but we know football can change quickly. Performances have improved but we just need to remain calm.

“No one is getting carried away or getting complacent, we know how quickly results can change in this division.”