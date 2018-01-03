West Ham head to Wembley to face Tottenham on Thursday with manager David Moyes hoping they have seen the last of the relegation zone.

David Moyes looking for West Ham to keep clear of relegation zone

The Hammers hauled themselves out of the bottom three thanks to their last-gasp 2-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday night.

"The aim now is to try and not be talking about it, and to look up," said Moyes. "The players know we have missed one or two opportunities to be further away.

"You can see how the Premier League is going to go between now and the end of the season, games are going to be won and lost on really fine margins. "There is a lot of tension at the bottom because two defeats and you slide back in, two wins and you can be talking about mid-table.

"Spurs have got a really good team so it will be hard work for us. "But we will go there with the same spirit, attitude and determination we have shown in all the games and you never know."

Defender Angelo Ogbonna will be among those given the task of keeping Tottenham goal machine Harry Kane quiet - but admits that is not his only problem. "I have a lot of respect for Harry Kane, he's a good player, a fantastic player," said the Italian centre-half.

"But Harry Kane is Harry Kane because Tottenham have a lot of top players around him.

"I'm not just worried about him. I'm worried about Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min. I don't fear them, but I respect them.

"We know Tottenham is not just about Harry Kane. But we are West Ham. "I think we started the season a little bit too optimistic. But now we are in this position we are not scared. We respect the game but we are not scared. "We know it's a big game, a difficult game. But we are going there to try and do something."

Moyes hopes defender Aaron Cresswell will be fit despite going off against West Brom with a back injury.

Striker Andy Carroll is in line to start again after his two goals, including a stoppage-time winner, sank the Baggies.

Press Association