David McGoldrick on mark for Blades but sensational Tanguy Ndombele strike seals Spurs' win

David McGoldrick halved the deficit to briefly give the Blades hope just before the hour mark (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ramsdale had another scary moment as he clawed away Ethan Ampadu’s skewed clearance.
But they got the crucial second goal five minutes before the break as Kane produced a fine finish.
Receiving the ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the England captain turned and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards for his 12th league goal of the season.
Mourinho’s side may have been fearing the worst when McGoldrick got the Blades back in the contest just before the hour.
The striker got to John Fleck’s inviting delivery first and glanced into the bottom corner.
But any hopes the Blades had of getting back into it were killed just three minutes later by Ndombele’s moment of magic.
Spurs won possession back high up the pitch, Bergwijn played the Frenchman in with a chipped ball and, as the danger seemed to have passed, Ndombele, running away from goal, sent a flick back over his shoulder with the outside of his boot which looped over Ramsdale and into the far corner.
The visitors had chances to rack up a more handsome win, but Kane, surprisingly, was in a wasteful mood as he twice failed to hit the target from inviting positions on the edge of the area.