David Kelly: With Liam Brady’s exit, opinions are becoming an endangered species at RTÉ

Will the last sporting legend leaving Montrose turn out the lights?

Liam Brady’s announcement that he will depart the pundit’s hot-seat definitively ends an era in RTÉ sports punditry.

Some may say it marks the end of entertainment in their sports studio output; others will triumphantly declare it a final blow for those who spurn tedious tactical digressions.

Each of those constituencies stand firm to their steadfast beliefs and ne’er the twain shall meet; RTÉ have firmly decided with whom their allegiance lies.

With Ted Walsh having taken his leave after the Punchestown Festival, Brady’s departure decommissions what once was a Mount Rushmore of TV titans hewn from a glorious fifty years or more of Irish sporting endeavour.

From Pat Spillane to Tomás Mulcahy, Joe Brolly to Eamon Dunphy, Jerry Kiernan to Mick Dowling, George Hook to Brent Pope, it appears that opinions have become an endangered species in Dublin 4.

It has been an era almost entirely composed of men, for sure; there may have been a surfeit of equally angry and fulminating women prepared to offer their sporting views, but none were every invited to share them.

There are more women now, which can only be a good thing, if it were not for the fact that so many of them – notable exceptions such as Cora Staunton and Karen Duggan apart – are just as vacuous and vanilla in presentation as their male counterparts.

A true sign of equality, perhaps.

Heaven forefend if one deigns to provide some light entertainment to accompany what is, after all, merely light entertainment.

Instead, so much TV analysis and discussion, in all sports, tends towards the humdrum, with merely parsimonious pandering to lightness or wit; instead we are smothered with an ever-addling surfeit of statistics.

Expected goals have supplanted unexpected drama; Xg before X-Factor.

Even if one dares to be controversial, as Donal Óg Cusack recently found out to his cost, the punishment may be to be upbraided for doing so.

The ultimate irony was that he wasn’t able to double down on his deeply heartfelt beliefs.

It reminded one too of Lee Keegan, a great player but a pundit who seems to be want to be loved rather than admired, recanting after admitting he made a mistake handing out a man of the match award.

And so a man who would have done anything to win an All-Ireland – hurling a GPS at Dean Rock for one thing – has now been reduced to such preening deference.

It sums up the Montrose mood music, as if it had penned by that pre-eminent author of shallow feelings, Ronan Keating – you say it best when you say nothing at all.

Brady would have little fear of doing so. Perhaps it is the dwindling space to do so which has prompted him to hang up his mic. Or, at least, the dwindling appetite of others.

Not that the audience demurs. When, last Friday night, he labelled Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side as the “worst he had seen in his 25 years of punditry”, it seemed an apt coda with which to sign off his career.

His comments went viral and prompted questions to Stephen Kenny and James McClean, Ireland’s newest centurion.

That Brady also admitted last Friday that “he didn’t know much about Mikey Johnston” was hardly as relevant, despite the pressing angst of a select horde of pointy-headed nerds on social media.

And yet their seemingly more urgent demands are deemed to hold more sway.

For those unfortunates who have suffered sense of humour withdrawals, it seems now that everyone who turns up in a TV studio must betray the seriousness of Confucius, armed with a degree in algebra and a UEFA Pro Licence.

And yet there are an inordinate amount of former male and female players, in all codes, who can provide that supposedly sanctified knowledge demanded by those who demand the monotony of monochrome presentation.

Where is the joy? Where is the personality?

Sporting studios in TV land are more like Ted Talks these days.

There used to be a time when folk dared not put the kettle on at half-time because that was when the entertainment really started.

However, more and more people are muting the box at the break, content to let a clatter of Talking Heads embark on a Road to Nowhere.

Brady, like so many others, preferred it when the Talking Heads offered a little more Wild Wild Life.