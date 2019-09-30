David Kelly: 'John Delaney deal a missed opportunity for FAI to show it has changed its ways'

The FAI and John Delaney should not have parted ways last weekend.

In the rush to trample upon the grave of the departed, it is important to remember who was carrying the coffin.

This was in no sense a ruthless assassination of a once vibrant administrative ambition, one now thoroughly discredited, but instead a conveniently concocted exercise in euthanasia.

It was a typically Irish effort, one familiar to the ordinary citizens of this country who have been forced to swallow such a familiar diet for generations.

The apparent to some, obvious to others, reward for failure (we’ll be polite); the confidentiality clauses; the lurking threat of lengthy litigation.

And that is why for many people involved in Irish soccer, and perhaps even some of those who are not, it will not feel that there is anything novel about this development.

For this was not a new FAI broom sweeping away the detritus of the past.

Rather it was the remnants of the old FAI sweeping it under the carpet.

The more they try to change, the more they stubbornly stay the same. This is not the new FAI demonstrating a commitment to a new way of doing things a new way.

This is the old FAI renewing their adherence to doing things their way.

Why so? Because, once again, there is no transparency. The dagger may have been delivered but those wielding the blade were shrouded in a cloak.

And so assumptions abound.

Just like in 2014, there is no accountability for the document they committed their names to on Saturday evening.

We are led to believe that the four incoming independent directors, and the new chairperson, wanted this matter resolved before their arrival; but that does not bode well for a radical new era of openness.

We also hear that the current FAI Board wanted to sunder their links with Delaney before the first in a series of reports began slowly uncurling their serpentine truths in the coming months.

But what are they afraid of? And does the mere act of separating themselves from Delaney now thoroughly disassociate them from potentially damaging revelations in the future?

Ignorance, and inaction, is not a justification.

Neither is there any justification for individuals, seeking to constitute a new board, simply dismissing contentious history merely because it pre-dates their arrival.

Whoever decided that a fait accompli should be presented to the newly constituted board may have done so in good faith but it was also in poor judgement.

This was a missed opportunity for the FAI – old or new, useless or useful, however one feels about them – to publicly declare their fidelity to a new era.

It is frankly unacceptable that anyone who was associated with the extraordinary contact re-negotiation in 2014 could now be involved in its termination.

Board members of the FAI, who owe responsibility not to shareholders or customers but thousands of ordinary footballers and volunteers, are duty bound to act in the best interests of that constituency.

Yet we cannot be clear if they have done so because they have not been clear themselves.

There once was a time when the FAI Board claimed not to know everything that was going on beneath their noses; now that they do, there is a duty to inform.

However, just months after a remarkable AGM when the FAI failed to presents its accounts, perhaps we should not be surprised at the association’s stubborn inability to let go of the past.

It is a past that gravely imperils the future development of the sport even if one merely draws a relative comparison to the stewardship of the FAI compared to the other major sporting organisations in this country.

And, with the Sport Ireland report due to land next week, before being made public within a fortnight or so, if the FAI thought they could claim some sense of moral high ground, they are sadly mistaken.

For just when the FAI’s public needed to have faith in their ability to transform, their trust has been broken once more.

Online Editors