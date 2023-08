David Kelly: How player power played part in Vera Pauw’s departure

Irish players will now be under pressure to deliver under a new manager who will be judged on the standards achieved by predecessor

Ireland captain Katie McCabe speaks to players and staff, alongside, from left, manager Vera Pauw, Áine O'Gorman, Marissa Sheva and performance analyst Andrew Holt after the World Cup match against Nigeria. Photo: Sportsfile

David Kelly Today at 03:30