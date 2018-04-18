David De Gea pleased with place in PFA XI but more motivated by team success

The Spain international features for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in six seasons, but team success means more to the 27-year-old.

“I’m very, very proud to be nominated once again and I guess it’s a result of me having a good year on a personal note,” De Gea, who has also been shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year, told manutd.com.

“It makes you even more proud, really, when you know your fellow professional players have nominated you. It’s really a source of satisfaction for me.