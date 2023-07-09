David de Gea exit the start of an exodus of star names at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag looking to move on players who are not part of his plans

David de Gea’s 12-year reign as Manchester United’s No.1 has come to an end and his exit looks set to start an exodus of players heading out of Old Trafford.

De Gea’s contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season.

In a message on social media, De Gea thanked United fans for their support, but said: “Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.”

When De Gea’s contract expired last Friday, United said they remained in talks with the Spain goalkeeper.

That followed reports that De Gea had signed a contract extension only for the club to withdraw that offer and come back with reduced terms.

De Gea wrote: “I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

“Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all.”

Now Ten Hag is set to continue the overhaul of his squad, with Jadon Sancho the next player who could be on his way out.

Sancho has struggled to live up to his billing after an £80million move from Borussia Dortmund two years ago and had time off last season to resolve issues away from the pitch.

Now the England international is being eyed up by his former club Borussia Dortmund, who are looking for a creative midfielder to replace the departed Jude Bellingham.

Sancho could be joined on the United exit list by Harry Maguire, with Tottenham and West Ham among the clubs tracking the United skipper.

Mason Greenwood is also set to leave United, with Italian side Atalanta in talks over a loan move for the troubled striker.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Ten Hag has already started the process of building his team for next season after the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

He is also expected to sign keeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan as De Gea’s replacement, while a striker is also on the wanted list for the United manager.