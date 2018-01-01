Daryl Janmaat certain Manchester City will win Premier League

The Hornets hope to put a dismal end to 2017 behind them at the Etihad Stadium but Janmaat knows it will be tough against a side he believes are good enough to remain unbeaten throughout the campaign.

"If there's a team who can do it, it's them because they show every week they are too strong for every team," the Dutchman told Watford's official website. "I think they have the best players in the league, almost in every position. They have a really good manager, they are unbelievable at the moment.

"They're winning nearly every game, with so much ball-possession. They're so dominant. They're the best team in the league at the moment and they will be the champions." Watford have lost their way after an impressive start to the season under head coach Marco Silva, closing out the year in disappointing fashion by conceding two late goals to lose 2-1 at home to Swansea on Saturday.

They secured back-to-back wins in late November with a 3-0 victory at Newcastle and sat eighth in the table, but have lost six of their last eight matches. When asked how Watford will stop City on Tuesday night, Janmaat said: "It's a good question. Nobody can answer that question because everybody is losing against them.

"There's always a way to find a result, maybe they get a bad day. I think they played on the 31st as well so we have to go there to try to get a result. "Otherwise you better stay at home if you don't go there for something. It's going to be hard of course, that's clear."

Despite their poor recent run, Silva's side are still in the top half of the table and Janmaat insists their target for 2018 is to stay there.

"We're 10th now so if we can finish in this position it will be a great season for us," he added. "Hopefully we can stay in the top half of the table. First of all we don't want to get relegated."

