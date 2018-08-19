Daryl Horgan scores stunning injury-time winner as Hibs march on in Cup

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon hailed his side's character after the Leith outfit twice came from behind to beat Ross County 3-2 in a compelling Betfred Cup tie.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon hailed his side's character after the Leith outfit twice came from behind to beat Ross County 3-2 in a compelling Betfred Cup tie.

Michael Gardyne and Josh Mullin gave the visitors the lead either side of the break but the Ladbrokes Championship side were pegged back by David Gray and Stevie Mallan efforts on both occasions.

Daryl Horgan then scored a stunning injury-time winner to set-up a quarter-final clash at home to Aberdeen.

Lennon, who made six changes to the team that was beaten 3-0 in last Thursday's Europa League clash in Molde, said: "It's a great win off the back of a really difficult night on Thursday against Molde so we bounced back from that really well.

"It looks like it took two goals to spark us and they have plenty of character, which is great. But it's almost that you have to wake them up from a slumber.

"The players are entitled to a bit of a rest now.

"Horgan lasted the 90 minutes and came up with a great goal and also had a great assist for Gray's goal. I was delighted with his performance as well as the young lads like Ryan Porteuous who came through it very well."

Lennon, however, was less then impressed with Efe Ambrose after the former Celtic defender carelessly fouled Declan McManus for the penalty that led to Mullin scoring.

He added: "Efe has got to stop it, it's a piece of nonsense that second goal and it's just uncalled for."

Lennon, whose side host Aberdeen in the Premiership next weekend, is also delighted that his three-match domestic touchline ban has ended having also served a European suspension this term.

He added: "It must be a world record, it will be a novelty to be back there.

"I am pleased. It's almost as if my season is starting now as well. I will just get some work done on the training ground and do the job I'm paid to do."

County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell insists the result was harsh on his team.

He said: "It is hard to take. Our players put so much into the game and it was pleasing to see how brave we were on the ball at such a tough place.

"We've asked the players to play a certain way and I can take a lot of positives away from the game.

"But we don't want to be glorious losers, that's not really my style, but for us this is a long-term process and we answered a few questions from the hangover from last season by acquitting ourselves well against a top Premiership side."

Press Association