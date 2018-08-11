Daryl Horgan completes permanent move from Preston to the Scottish Premiership

Horgan, who moved to Deepdale in January 2017, has joined the Edinburgh side on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee and could make his debut against St Johnstone on Sunday.

The former Dundalk man enjoyed a fine debut season in the Championship and earned a call up to Martin O'Neill's Ireland squad but was utilised more as a substitute last term.

He played 44 times for Preston, scoring four goals.

"I am delighted to have made the move to Hibs," said Horgan.

"I've spoken to the manager and am excited for his plans for the season ahead.

"Obviously the boys have started well in Europe and the league - they had a good season last year and the ambition is there to follow that up with another successful year.

"I'm ready to play and looking forward to trying to break into the team."

Hibs boss Neil Lennon added: "We are very pleased to welcome Daryl to the club.

"He's one we've been keen on for a long time and it's a real coup to get him over the line.

"Daryl will give us a real threat going forward and some strength out wide - we had been looking to add in that area and I'm delighted with the options we now have.

"He has power and pace and will hopefully give us another dimension to our play in the final third."

