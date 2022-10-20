Darwin Nunez shows he has the tools to shrug off Liverpool fans’ doubts

Early in the match, with the scoreline still goalless, the visiting West Ham supporters singled out a Liverpool player for a bit of a goading. “You’re just a s*** Andy Carroll,” they chanted at Darwin Nunez, a pointed reference to the woebegone striker who once turned out for both clubs and similarly wore his hair in a luxuriant topknot. Though in truth coiffure is about the only area of legitimate comparison.

Indeed, it was a chant that somewhat tempted fate given it was unleashed just after Nunez had run on to Thiago Alcantara’s delightful through ball and hit it first time with a thumping shot that the West Ham 'keeper Lukasz Fabianski did well to tip over.

It was frankly a lot more threatening than anything Carroll ever produced on this pitch. And it was not the end of his contribution. A couple of minutes after the Hammers sang their song, Kostas Tsimikas sent an arcing cross into the West Ham box which Nunez met with a superb downward header that bounced up beyond Fabianski into the net.

Not long after he had silenced his east London mockers, he took a pass on his chest on the edge of the box and, after allowing the ball to bounce, sent a lovely thumping shot which came back at pace off the post.

This was why Liverpool had paid what might turn out to be £85 million depending on appearances to bring the Uruguayan from Benfica. Before kick-off, Nunez was leading Liverpool’s Premier League stats for contributions per 90 minutes. He was first in shots, first in touches in the opposition box, first in non-penalty expected goals.

The disappointment for Liverpool supporters so far this season has been that, despite such evidence of excellence, he was a long way behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in actual goals. Before he faced West Ham, his two in six league games, four in 11 overall, was not a haul to threaten records.

But what was obvious watching him against David Moyes’ side is that he has all the tools to make a proper mark. Although not quite so otherworldly in his physical construction as Haaland, he is still a specimen of some scale: sizeable, quick, powerful. As he turned and shot from the edge of the box, hitting the post with a thunderous drive, he brushed off Kurt Zouma with an ease that was almost contemptuous.

And what he brings to Liverpool is something different. He is, for instance, a very different type of centre-forward to Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian likes to drop deep, to exploit space in front of the opposing defence. Nunez is a forward who plays on the toes of the last man, constantly asking questions with his movement and sudden darting runs.

And he likes to get involved: the breakneck speed with which he chased down Fabianski when the keeper had the ball at his feet suggests his role is as much disruptive as it is creative.

Gianluca Scamacca, West Ham’s new Italian centre forward, is not a wholly different type of player. He too likes to lurk, likes to get his head on decent crosses from his full-backs and can hit a shot with either foot.

But, as he will have quickly appreciated, the difference for Scamacca is he has rather less supply to feed off. This is the point about Nunez: he does not have to conjure anything up himself. That is a job for Mohamed Salah and Firmino.

As he left the pitch to a standing ovation from supporters cheering his first Anfield goal to the echo, it was clear his role was appreciated. He is there to hang about in the danger zone, to wait, to convert the chances created by his ever-inventive team-mates. Exactly what Haaland was brought in to do at City.

Clearly he has not had the extraordinary start of his opposite number in sky blue. But there were hints in moments against West Ham to suggest that when it clicks, he will be some proposition. Which is more than anyone at Anfield ever said about Andy Carroll. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)