Darren Randolph remains an injury concern ahead of Ireland qualifiers

Darren Randolph remains an injury concern ahead of a busy period for club and country.

But there could be some good news on the fitness front for Stephen Kenny as Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he's happy with the progress being made by Robbie Brady, while James McCarthy is being assessed by his club.

Randolph made a surprise appearance in the West Ham side last weekend, in place of Lukasz Fabianski after the Polish international was injured in a training ground collision.

Randolph had been sidelined in recent weeks by a thigh strain and there was a recurrence of that injury in the game, a 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

Although the Ireland keeper was able to finish the game, both keepers remain as concerns for manager David Moyes ahead of Monday's clash with Leeds United.

"I think we’re pretty much as we were. Lukasz Fabianski hasn’t trained yet (this week), but he’s got a chance of playing," he said of Monday's match.

"Darren Randolph’s got a little bit of a problem with his hip. He’s doing a bit of work in the gym. We’ve got a little bit of a consideration with both of our goalkeepers, but I’m hoping that I’ll have one of them fit for the game on Monday night."

Caoimhin Kelleher was again absent from the Liverpool squad for Thursday's Premier League loss to Chelsea but his club have not given an update on the Corkman's fitness.

Dyche is hopeful that Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson can at least be in contention to face Arsenal on Saturday.

"Johann has trained well for a couple of days, as has Robbie Brady," he said.

"We will have to make a judgement call, as I’ve spoken of recently, to try and make sure they’re almost overly ready – if there is such a thing. The good thing is these lads have come out for a couple of weeks and their base fitness should be a lot higher than it was a few months ago."

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill confirmed this week that James McClean is sidelined for a number of weeks, with Ireland U-21 cap Nathan Collins out for the rest of the season, but Palace have not ruled out some game time for McCarthy this weekend, the club saying he was "being assessed".

McCarthy was forced off an hour into the Eagles' midweek draw with Manchester United but the injury is not a long-term one.

Meanwhile, Harry Arter is back in training with Nottingham Forest and could feature this weekend.

