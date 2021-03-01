Darren Randolph ‘fine’ after injury scare in Manchester City defeat

Darren Randolph has played down concerns about his fitness after his unexpected return to the first team at West Ham United.

The Ireland international was given a chance in the Hammers side for Saturday's Premier League clash with league leaders Manchester City when first-choice keeper Lusasz Fabianski suffered an injury in a training ground accident on Friday.

Randolph, who had been absent from the City squad in recent weeks due to a thigh strain, appeared to suffer a recurrence of that injury during the game and while he played on, he passed goal-kick duties on to one of his team-mates.

With Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher also out with an injury, which has yet to be explained by his club, there were fears about Randolph's fitness as the World Cup qualifiers loom into view later this month but he insists he's in good shape, though manager David Moyes hopes that a week's rest will have Fabianski fit again for their next test, at home to Leeds United next Monday.

"I’m fine. It was just a little tiny reminder that it’s still there, but I’m fine," he said of that thigh injury, speaking to the club's website.

“Lukasz got injured on Friday in a collision and I obviously had to wait to see how he was feeling on the morning of the game. Obviously he wasn’t feeling right, so I got told I was playing before we left the hotel, so I had another ten minutes to get ready.

“I had kind of half an idea from Friday because I can always tell from a goalkeeper’s reaction as I’ve had similar injuries in the past, so I knew it was going to be a struggle."

Despite the defeat to City, Randolph was upbeat about his side's display.

"We were right in it and created some chances and probably had the better chances out of both teams, so we were very disappointed in the changing room not to get at least a draw,” he added.

“It’s a sign of how well the team has been doing and how well we’re playing that we come away from here disappointed to lose to Manchester City.

Read More

“Before, we’ve come here and sat back and tried to soak up the pressure and ended up with nothing, but this time we were brave and got on the ball and caused them some problems. Instead of worrying about them, we made them worry about us by getting our dangerous players on the ball and playing to our strengths.

“It definitely shouldn’t dent confidence, especially the way we played. We’ve seen what Man City are capable of doing to teams this season, so we can take a lot of confidence from this and into the rest of the season.”

Online Editors