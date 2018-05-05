Darren Moore believes West Brom have begun healing process

West Brom caretaker boss Darren Moore believes Albion have started their healing process – even if their heroic survival bid fails – after a dramatic 1-0 win over Tottenham.

West Brom caretaker boss Darren Moore believes Albion have started their healing process – even if their heroic survival bid fails – after a dramatic 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Jake Livermore’s injury-time strike against his former club kept Albion’s improbable survival hops alive as they try to pull themselves back from the brink.

He prodded in from close range as Albion lifted themselves off the bottom of the Premier League for the first time since January. They will still be relegated if Southampton beat Everton in the evening game and will then need to rely on other results but Moore hopes the fractured relationship with the fans after a disastrous season has been repaired.

Moore, with Albion two points from safety with a game left, said: “I really do hope so. We’ve come together and there’s been some pride restored and the feelgood factor within the community and within the supporters. “I feel from the crowd there was an excellent energy in the football club. If it has restored that I’m really happy for the club, that’s all anyone would want so we’re really happy.

“The important thing for me is that we come together for the importance of the club, if we do that we’ll make the right decisions for the future.” Moore has now beaten Mauricio Pochettino, Rafael Benitez and Jose Mourinho in his five-game management career but remained humble.

“You’ve reeled those names off and they’re excellent managers but I don’t really look at it in terms of that,” he said. “They are excellent managers but for me it’s about being in the game with the players and getting a result. It could’ve been anybody out there.”

Tottenham are yet to seal a Champions League spot and they could be just two points ahead of Chelsea if the Blues beat Liverpool on Sunday.

Harry Kane was denied by Ben Foster while Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen were also thwarted by the goalkeeper.

And with Spurs’ fourth place looking suddenly vulnerable Pochettino insisted they need to be ruthless with games against Newcastle and Leicester left. “I don’t believe it’s a wake-up call,” he said. “If we need, after 36 games, someone to say ‘hey, come on, we need to win, we need to be professional and play with the right attitude’ we need to go deeper and assess why.

“Everyone can see the game, we dominated but if you are not clinical in front of goal it’s always open.

“We didn’t create enough chances, maybe we created more (than West Brom) but we’re a team who need to create more to have the capacity and then to score.” But Pochettino, who will have Jan Vertonghen assessed on Sunday after he came off with an ankle problem, remains confident they can seal a Champions League spot. “It’s still in our hands so we need to work hard in the next two games but it’s our chance to be in the Champions League next season,” he added.

Press Association