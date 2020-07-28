Dara O'Shea wins young player of the season award at West Brom

Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Ireland U21 defender Dara O'Shea has claimed the young player of the season prize at West Brom after helping the club win promotion back to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old Dubliner made the right-back position his own under Baggies boss Slaven Bilic, after loan spells at Exeter City and Hereford United.

He tweeted: "Unforgettable season, thank you to my team mates, staff and everyone who’s supported me"

The versatile O'Shea can also play at centre-back and in midfield, but has made the right full-back position his own since the start of a season that delivered top flight football for the English west midlands club after an absence of two years.

O'Shea, who played his schoolboy football with St Kevin's Boys and was also a skilled Gaelic footballer and hurler with St Jude's - signed a new three-year contract at West Brom last January.

He scored his first league goal for the club in last February's 2–0 win over Millwall and notched his second in a crucial win over Derby County earlier this month.

